460th board with mikroBUS™ socket

Today we present one more board from Renesas with mikroBUS™ socket - EK-RA4E2 evaluation kit.

The EK-RA4E2 evaluation kit enables users to effortlessly evaluate the features of the RA4E2 MCU Group and develop embedded systems applications. This board features one mikroBUS™ socket providing over 1,350 different Click board™ options such as WiFi, GSM, GPS, Bluetooth, ZigBee, environmental sensors, LEDs, speech recognition, motor control, movement sensors, and many more.

Our business relationship with Renesas is continuing to develop and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise, and now it contains 460 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon; continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Learn everything about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.



