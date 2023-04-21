459th board with mikroBUS™ standard

Today we present the first development board from Futura Elettronica with mikroBUS™ socket - GANIMEDE.E12.

The GANIMEDE.E12 development board is a versatile and cost-effective solution based on the ESP12 module. This board features one mikroBUS™ socket providing over 1,350 different Click board™ options such as WiFi, GSM, GPS, Bluetooth, ZigBee, environmental sensors, LEDs, speech recognition, motor control, movement sensors, and many more.

Our business relationship with Futura Elettronica will continue to develop, and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

Your MIKROE