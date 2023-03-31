458th board with mikroBUS™ socket

Today we present you the 11th board from Renesas with mikroBUS™ socket - M13-RA6M3-EK.

The M13-RA6M3-EK is a complete evaluation and development platform for the Renesas Electronics® based RA6M3 Cortex®-M4 R7FA6M3AH3CFC microcontroller. Many hardware features on the board help users quickly evaluate all the available peripherals, and a mikroBUS™ socket makes it possible to easily extend the board's features (Sensors, communication, and network modules more).

Our business relationship with Renesas is continuing to develop and is starting to significantly impact how the embedded world works. The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise, and now it contains 458 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon; continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

