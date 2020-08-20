4 new TFT Color Display with Touch Screen and Frame

TFT Color Display with Touch Screen and Frame is a color active matrix thin-film transistor(TFT) liquid crystal display (LCD).
The TFT display module supports up to 24-bit pixel format (RGB: 888), allowing a true-color palette of 16,7 million colors. It features an excellent contrast ratio and uniform brightness. This module is composed of a TFT‐LCD panel, driver IC, FPC, a backlight unit.
TFT Color Display with Touch Screen is available in 4 sizes:
3.5" TFT Color Display with Capacitive Touch Screen and Frame
4.3" TFT Color Display with Capacitive Touch Screen and Frame
5" TFT Color Display with Capacitive Touch Screen and Frame
7" TFT Color Display with Capacitive Touch Screen and Frame
