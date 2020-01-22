How to create your own thermometer? Check out this useful tutorial!

The project we are talking about is named Arduino: 4-20mA thermometer and it was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used several of our Click boards™, the DHT22 Click – a low cost reliable solution that serves as a temperature and humidity measurement board; the 4-20mA T Click - a compact and easy solution for adding 4-to-20mA industry standard communication protocol to your design; the 4-20mA R Click which is used as a receiver in a 4-20mA current loop standard; and the LCD mini Click which displays 2x16 monochrome characters on an LMB162XFW LCD display.

This project also utilizes two of our Arduino Uno Click Shields, which are an extension for the Arduino Uno.

You can check out this tutorial in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

For more information about the products used in this example, click their product pages below:

