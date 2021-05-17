3D Hall 8 Click is a compact add-on board containing an ultra-small 3D-magnetic sensor for industrial and consumer applications. This board features the TLI493D-W2BW, a low-power 3D Hall sensor from Infineon. This magnetic sensor combines high-accuracy magnetic field measurements with exceptionally low power consumption (minimum 7nA). It features an I2C interface, enabling it to be easily configured by MCU whit the measurement data provided in digital format. It also provides the functionality to Wake-Up a sleeping system. This Click board™ is suitable for a wide range of magnetic sensing, including robotics position sensing, angle measurement at the end of the shaft and out of shaft configurations, and many more.



For more information, visit the 3D Hall 8 Click product page.

