3D Hall 6 click is a very accurate, magnetic field sensing Click board™, used to measure the intensity of the magnetic field across three perpendicular axes.

It is equipped with the MLX90380, a monolithic contactless sensor IC sensitive to the flux density applied orthogonally and parallel to the IC surface, from Melexis.

It is well-suited for development of various position sensing applications, contactless knobs, encoders, switches, and potentiometers, or some other type of magnetic field measuring application, based on an accurate spatial sensing.

