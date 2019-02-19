3D Hall 3 click is here – easy firmware optimization

The 3D Hall 3 click is a perfect choice for applications which need powerful programmable interrupt engine, as it enables further firmware optimization.

You can use this very accurate Click board™ to measure the intensity of the magnetic field across three perpendicular axes.

The 3D Hall 3 click is equipped with the LIS2MDL, a low power 3D magnetic sensor. This IC has a separate Hall sensing element on each axis, which allows a very accurate and reliable measurement of the magnetic field intensity in a 3D space, thus offering a basis for accurate positional calculations. Both the I2C and SPI communication protocols are supported by the LIS2MDL.

Here are some of the awesome features of the 3D Hall 3 click, which make it an ideal solution for designing various IoT applications:

embedded self-test

support for the hard iron compensation

selectable power mod

16-bit data output

a wide dynamic range of the measurement (±50 gauss)

The internal, non-volatile memory contains the calibration parameters, making the 3D Hall 3 click a very accurate magnetic sensor. It is perfectly suited for the development of various position sensing applications, contactless knobs, encoders, switches, potentiometers, or some other type of magnetic field sensing applications based on accurate spatial sensing.

