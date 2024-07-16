3D Hall 14 Click featuring a Triaxis® Hall technology magnetometer

Detect magnetic fields across three axes (X, Y, and Z) with MLX90394 for comprehensive position tracking

3D Hall 14 Click is a compact add-on board designed for high-precision magnetic position sensing in various applications. This board features the MLX90394, a 3-axis magnetometer from Melexis based on the Triaxis® Hall technology.

KEY FEATURES:

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards High-precision 3D position sensing: Accurately detects movement and orientation in all three spatial dimensions, enabling precise position tracking in various applications

Accurately detects movement and orientation in all three spatial dimensions, enabling precise position tracking in various applications Triaxis® Hall technology: Uses advanced Hall effect sensor for reliable and accurate magnetic field detection

Uses advanced Hall effect sensor for reliable and accurate magnetic field detection Low power consumption: Operates efficiently with minimal current draw, extending battery life in portable devices

Operates efficiently with minimal current draw, extending battery life in portable devices Excellent noise performance: Minimizes the impact of electrical noise on sensor readings, ensuring data accuracy

Minimizes the impact of electrical noise on sensor readings, ensuring data accuracy Flexible measurement modes : Offers various measurement modes to optimize performance based on specific application needs, such as prioritizing accuracy or minimizing power consumption

: Offers various measurement modes to optimize performance based on specific application needs, such as prioritizing accuracy or minimizing power consumption Intelligent wake-up functions: Enables the sensor to enter low-power sleep mode and wake up only when necessary, further improving battery efficiency

Enables the sensor to enter low-power sleep mode and wake up only when necessary, further improving battery efficiency I2C Interface: Communicates with the host MCU using the I2C protocol for easy data transfer and configuration

APPLICATIONS:



Enhance functionalities in battery-powered tools by enabling precise position detection and control

by enabling precise position detection and control Integrate into smart home appliances for gesture recognition, user interaction, or automatic control based on position and orientation

for gesture recognition, user interaction, or automatic control based on position and orientation Provide valuable data for monitoring equipment position, movement patterns, or vibration analysis in industrial settings

Can be used in motion detection or access control systems for improved security measures

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about 3D Hall 14 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE