3D Hall 13 Click for contactless 3D magnetic field sensing and angular position measurements

Achieve contactless 3D magnetic field sensing and precise angular position measurements with TMAG3001

3D Hall 13 Click is a compact add-on board designed for contactless 3D magnetic field sensing and precise angular position measurements. It is based on the TMAG3001, a low-power 3D linear Hall-effect and angle sensor from Texas Instruments with integrated CORDIC engine and 12-bit ADC.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

3D Magnetic Field Sensing: Measures magnetic fields across three axes

Integrated CORDIC Engine: Enables precise angular position calculations directly on the sensor

Wide Measurement Range: Features a magnetic sensing range of ±75mT

High Sensitivity: Offers a high sensitivity of 885LSB/mT

Configurable Magnetic Axes: Allows selection and configuration of the magnetic axes for measurement

Integrated Temperature Sensing: Provides ambient temperature readings

I2C Communication: Supports I2C communication up to 1MHz for data transfer

APPLICATIONS:



Provides precise angle detection for secure locking mechanisms

Detects the presence and position of objects using magnetic fields

Offers precise feedback for motor position and movement in robotic systems

Enables touchless gesture control in wearable devices

Provides accurate input for joysticks and other gaming controls

Can be used as a contactless alternative to traditional rotary encoders

Any application requiring precise 3D magnetic sensing and angular position measurement in a low-power, flexible format

For more information about 3D Hall 13 Click visit the official product page.

