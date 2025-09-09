3D Hall 12 Click - I2C for precise 3D magnetic field measurement and angle calculation

Get precise 3D magnetic field measurements and angle calculations with the A31331KLEATR-XYZ-IC-06

3D Hall 12 Click - I2C is a compact add-on board designed for precise 3D magnetic field measurement and angle calculation. It is based on the A31331KLEATR-XYZ-IC-06 3D linear Hall-effect sensor IC from Allegro Microsystems.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping 3D Magnetic Field Measurement: Measures magnetic flux density across one, two, or all three axes

Measures magnetic flux density across one, two, or all three axes Measurement Range: Provides a range of ±600G

Provides a range of ±600G High Sensitivity: Offers a sensitivity of 24.82LSB/G

Offers a sensitivity of 24.82LSB/G Angle Calculation: Supports angle calculation in user-defined planes

Supports angle calculation in user-defined planes Dual Interface Support: Features both I2C (up to 1MHz) and optional SPI (up to 10MHz) interfaces, selectable via COMM SEL jumpers

Features both I2C (up to 1MHz) and optional SPI (up to 10MHz) interfaces, selectable via COMM SEL jumpers Interrupt/Sample Trigger: Includes INT/SAMPLE jumper selection for interrupt or sample trigger functions

APPLICATIONS:



Provides precise positional feedback for motors

Enables accurate angle sensing for camera stabilization

Detects joystick position for gaming applications

Used for precise positioning and navigation in robotics

Supports magnetic field sensing for navigation and control

and control Offers robust magnetic sensing for industrial motor applications

applications Any application requiring accurate 3D magnetic field measurement and angle determination

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about 3D Hall 12 Click - I2C visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE