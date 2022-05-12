3D Hall 11 Click is a compact add-on board used to detect the strength of a magnetic field in all three dimensions. This board features the TMAG5273, a low-power linear 3D Hall-effect sensor from Texas Instruments. A precision analog signal chain alongside an integrated 12-bit ADC digitizes the measured analog magnetic field values and passes them via the I2C interface to the microcontroller for further processing. It can achieve ultra-high precision at speeds up to 20kSPS for faster and more accurate real-time control and has an integrated temperature sensor available for multiple system functions.

This Click board™ is designed for a wide range of industrial and personal electronics applications.

