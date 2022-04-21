3D Hall 10 Click is a compact add-on board used to detect the strength of a magnetic field in all three dimensions. This board features the TMAG5170, a high-precision linear 3D Hall effect sensor from Texas Instruments. The TMAG5170 features an SPI interface for configuration by MCU. The measurement data is provided in digital format of 12-bits corresponding to the magnetic field measured in each X, Y, and Z axes. It can achieve ultra-high precision at speeds up to 20kSPS for faster and more accurate real-time control and offers multiple diagnostics features to detect and report both system and device-level failures.

This Click board™ is designed for a wide range of industrial and personal electronics applications.

