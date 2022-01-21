One more board has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard

Another day another board that has adopted the mikroBUS™ standard. Rugged board released its first development board with mikroBUS™ socket - RuggedBoard-A5D2x.

RuggedBoard-A5D2x is an open source Industrial single board computer powered by ARM Cortex-A5 SoC @500 MHz, implemented with the finest platform for rapid prototyping. And it contains one mikroBUS™ socket.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. With mikroBUS™ you can turn any board into a development tool. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now contains 385 boards. We are sure this number will go up again soon, so continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

