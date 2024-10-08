2x4 RGB Click designed for dynamic and colorful lighting effects in a Click Snap form factor

Create visually appealing and interactive lighting displays with an array of 2x4 WL-ICLED 1312121320437 RGB LEDs

2x4 RGB Click is a compact add-on board designed for dynamic and customizable lighting effects. Featuring an array of 2x4 WL-ICLED 1312121320437 RGB LEDs from Würth Elektronik, it offers precise control over individual red, green, and blue components.

KEY FEATURES:

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards Array of 2x4 RGB LEDs: Provides a grid of 8 RGB LEDs for flexible lighting designs

Provides a grid of 8 RGB LEDs for flexible lighting designs Integrated IC and PWM technology: Ensures precise control and smooth transitions between colors

Ensures precise control and smooth transitions between colors LSF0102 voltage translator: Ensures compatibility with both 3.3V and 5V logic levels

Ensures compatibility with both 3.3V and 5V logic levels Individual LED control: Allows for precise control of each RGB LED, creating intricate lighting patterns and effects

Allows for precise control of each RGB LED, creating intricate lighting patterns and effects Wide color palette: Can generate a vast array of colors and shades

APPLICATIONS:



Create mood-setting ambient lighting effects in homes, offices, or entertainment spaces

effects in homes, offices, or entertainment spaces Provide dynamic and eye-catching visual displays for information or advertising

for information or advertising Enable interactive lighting experiences for art installations , exhibits, or events

, exhibits, or events Add colorful lighting effects to consumer devices like gaming consoles, speakers, or smart home gadgets

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about 2x4 RGB Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



