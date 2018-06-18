2x30W Amp click - class-D audio amplifier

Small in size, great in power. We have a new class-D audio amplifier Click board, perfect for battery powered active speakers.

Compared with A and AB class audio amplifiers, class D amplifiers are most efficient. Class D amplifiers are also called switching amplifiers.

2x30W Amp click

The main component on the Click board™ is TI's TPA3128 2x30-W class-D amplifier with low idle power dissipation.

When it comes to safety features, integrated self-protection circuits include overvoltage, undervoltage, and overtemperature protection, output DC offset detection, as well as the short circuit detection.

As we said 2x30W Amp click is well suited for battery powered active speakers. Due to a low idle current, as low as 25mA, the battery power consumption is greatly reduced.

2x30W Amp click is designed to work with 2 channels of a single-sided audio source, connected over the 3.5mm stereo audio jack, that you can see at the upper side of the board.

For more information about 2x30W Amp click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika