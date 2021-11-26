20yearsIn20days - Visual GLCD, Visual TFT & mikromedia

To celebrate our 20th birthday, we have decided to reflect upon the years behind us, and appreciate all the things that made us what we are today. We are on the middle of the road today, and we are taking you to the 10th year of MIKROE - 2010.



This year was an important milestone. The company improved its close cooperation with Microchip and became an authorized designed partner. After the success of the PIC32MX4 multimedia board, the company developed a new brand - mikromedia.







Initially, there were two - mikromedia for PIC18FJ and dsPIC33. Another multimedia board for PIC32MX7 followed. After several months of development, MikroElektronika introduced its first additional software for the rapid development of GLCD graphical user interfaces - Visual GLCD. Two months later Visual TFT was introduced too. For a while company knew that it was impossible to have a profitable publishing department because the majority of users are switching to online books and other sources of knowledge. Therefore MikroElektronika decided to put most of the books online for free reading. You can still find those books on MIKROE E-books page.



In case you missed previous blog posts, and you want to learn more about the making of MIKROE, visit #20yearsIn20days blog category. :)



Until Monday,

Your MIKROE