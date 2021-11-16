20yearsIn20days - Throwback to 2002

To celebrate our 20th birthday, we have decided to reflect upon the years behind us, and appreciate all the things that made us what we are today. Today we are taking you back to 2002.



"Now when I look back, it is almost incredible how we managed not to disappear. So many things could've gone wrong, and only this fine balance of wise choices and love towards our work lead us through this incredible journey - from the one-man idea to the world-known company."







In 2002 MikroElektronika introduced new boards for new microcontroller architectures. 8051-DS, AVR-Easy, and UNI-DS (first universal development board) were released. Matic wrote a new book called “Basic programming language for PIC”. During the course of the writing of this book, the company started seriously considering that it should develop its own compilers. Cypress announced MikroElektronika as a registered consultant for PSoC. New PSoC boards were on the way.

"I never had that choice really, I had to support myself. The economy in my country wasn’t full of opportunities back then. I had no fallback, no plan B. So I pushed. For seven years I never slept for more than 4 hours a night. I like to say, starting, growing, and running a company is much harder than one imagines… but on the other hand, the payoff, the fulfillment, and satisfaction that comes from it is greater than one can imagine." says Nebojsa Matic, the CEO and founder of MIKROE.



