20yearsIn20days - Teaming up and new software&hardware solution

As the workload steadily increased, the year in front of us was bound to be devoted to the settling in of the new, expanded team, and creating efficient ways to cooperate. Teams were teaming up, individuals were stepping up taking over more of responsibilities, and our overall production was growing each month. We’ve managed to pay the building off entirely!





The major project of 2015 was the FT90X solution - the new set of compilers and development boards for the 32-bit FT90x microcontrollers from FTDI Chip. The solution encompassed the FT90x - a completely new architecture, the development board EasyFT90x v7, the Clicker 2 for FT90x Click board™, and the mikroProg for FT90x as the hardware programmer/debugger designed specifically to support the FT90X solution. Also, the first ARM m7 core MCUs were supported in compilers.



We are posting a new article every day and reflecting upon each year at MIKROE! We will be back on Monday when we will be taking you to 2016! :)



Until Monday,

Your MIKROE