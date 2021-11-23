20yearsIn20days - Corporate MikroElektronika emerged

The company outgrew its headquarters in 2005, and there was no space left in Balkanska street. People were close together, most of them in one room. There was a spirit of teamwork; ideas were bouncing back and forth, which created a powerful, motivated team capable of fast and creative development. And it was a time for a change.







Matic recognized that it was hard to keep the entire company under the control of one man, so he decided to create departments that naturally emerged in the course of the company's six-year history. When the company moved to eight times bigger new office space in Visegradska street, Matic handpicked new department leaders and promoted them to the new position. He knew what burden they would have to carry, so he apologized in advance to each one of them. Eight departments were formed: Production, Software, Hardware, Publishing, Sales, Marketing, Distribution, and Support. Matic remained CEO and chairman of the board. During this time, Support Desk service was introduced on the website, and the number of other boards rises to 44. The company had a total of 30 employees.



