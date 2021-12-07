20yearsIn20days - 300 Clicks & Visual TFT merged into IDE

Our worldwide expansion continues. Among our distributors is now Avnet, and Arrow Electronics is MIKROE's global distributor. The total number of distributors worldwide is 104!

The production of our trademark product: Click boards™ has flourished. We’ve marked the 300 Clicks milestone and participated in a very stimulating 50 Clicks for 50 days event with Microchip. 2017 was the year when the mikroBUS™ standard started to appear everywhere.





The amazing thing happened this year - we’ve created another standard: the mikroSDK. The software development kit has become widely accepted because it makes application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with virtually no code changes. Speaking of innovation, this year also brought the merging of Visual TFT into compiler IDE. It was yet another example of MikroElektronika’s overarching mission: making things simple for engineers. The company continued the internal work on restructuring and strengthening the capacities through expanding the software department.



This is the last week of our #20yearsIn20days series :) To celebrate it we decided to activate a special 20th birthday offer! For the next 7 days, until December 14th, you will be able to buy more than 2000 products in our shop with a 20% discount! Make sure to visit our shop during the mentioned period and buy your favorite products with a discount.



