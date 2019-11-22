20% off on all MCU Cards

This is your lucky weekend because we have decided to offer you a 20% discount on all MCU Cards!

MCU Cards are an essential product we have in our shop and they are add-on boards, which allow very simple installation and replacement of the microcontroller unit (MCU) on a development board equipped with the MCU Card socket.

Our MCU Card porftolio contains MCU Cards created for PIC, ARM, PIC32, dsPIC/PIC24 and AVR architectures, meaning the possibilities are endless.

So, do not waste a second - head on to our shop for this great deal and get any of over 130 MCU Cards with a hefty 20% discount!

The offer starts on Friday, November 22nd at 5 PM CET and ends on Monday, November 25th at 9 AM CET.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe