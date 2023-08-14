15th board from Microside with mikroBUS™ socket!

One more development board has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard to simplify development and maximize efficiency. It is called the X-BOARD Feather from Microside.

Feather is an expansion board designed to provide compatibility between development boards with Adafruit® Feather™ connection standard and X-NODE modules or Click Boards™, achieving rapid evaluation in sensors, actuators or communication modules.

Our business relationship with Microside is continuing to develop and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works. The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 465 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon. Continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Learn everything about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

