One more major Click boards™ milestone is on its way!

In 2 days, we will release 1500th Click board™ - more than any other company in the world. The biggest add-on board collection in the world has 1500 products in 12 categories, with a new release almost every day! For the embedded developers: Do the magic with them!

For the uni students: Learn with them!

For the hobbyists: Enjoy alongside them!

Everyone: prototype faster, and save your time!



Click boards™ follow mikroBUS™ a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, enabling design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. Any Click board™ can be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor on a main board. Many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

Thursday, 19 October, 2023

The date when we will release the 1500th Click board™ - enjoy the special discount on all of the Click boards™!

Key characteristics and features

1. Standardized form factor: Click boards™ are typically designed with a 3.3V or 5V power supply, a 16-pin interface, and a standardized physical shape and size;

2. Diverse functionality: Click boards™ come in a wide variety of types, each designed to provide a specific function or feature. Examples include sensors, communication modules, motor drivers, audio amplifiers...

3. Plug-and-play simplicity: Users can easily add or remove Click boards™ from their development boards without the need for complex wiring or soldering;

4. Libraries and software support: Many Click boards™ are supported by software libraries and drivers;

5. Expandability: Click boards™ can be stacked or daisy-chained to add multiple functionalities to a single microcontroller;

6. Hardware ecosystem: There are development tools, documentation, related accessories, and an active online community to support users.



Your MIKROE