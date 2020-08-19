15% OFF ON MORE THAN 1600 PRODUCTS: Goodbye Summer

Is it possible that summer is aleready coming to an end? Just about couple more weeks of warm and sunny weather and before you know it the leaves will start to fall of the trees again.

Time flies so fast! Be sure to save as much of it as you can with our time-saving embedded tools.

And save some money too- we know that times are a bit tight so we are giving you 15% off on all of our products.

Our offer lasts for a whole week too, so you can check everything you want- and if you need any advice or a motivation boost, our team of experts is there to help you!

The offer starts on Thursday, August 21th at 12 AM CET and ends on Thursday, August 28th at 12 AM CET.

Stay safe, stay motivated!

Your Mikroe