13DOF click is an advanced 13-axis motion tracking Click board™, which utilizes three different sensor ICs onboard: BME680, a digital gas, humidity, pressure and temperature sensor and BMM150, a geomagnetic sensor and a BMI088, small, versatile 6DoF sensor module.

All integrated sensors ICs are made by Bosch Sensortec, featuring the state-of-the-art sensor technology processes, in order to fulfill the requirements for immersive gaming and navigation applications, which require highly accurate sensor data fusion.

Besides that, 13DOF click is also perfectly suited for use in many other applications such as mobile phones, tablet PCs, GPS systems, Smart watches, Sport and fitness devices, and many more.

For more information about the 13DOF click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe