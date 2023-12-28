12th board from Infineon with mikroBUS™ socket!

Today, we present the 12th development board from Infineon that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard to simplify development and maximize efficiency! It is called the TRAVEO™ T2G Body High Lite from Infineon.

It contains one mikroBUS™ socket, providing over 1,500+ different Click board™ options such as WiFi, GSM, GPS, Bluetooth, ZigBee, environmental sensors, LEDs, speech recognition, motor control, movement sensors, and many more.

Our business relationship with Infineon is continuing to develop and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works. The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 481 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon. Continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Learn everything about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

For more information about all Infineon boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

Your MIKROE