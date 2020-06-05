10x10 RGB Click is a matrix of 100 "intelligent" RGB elements, forming a 10x10 display screen. These LED elements feature internal logic, which allows them to communicate directly with the MCU. These intelligent LEDs are meant to be cascaded: the elements communicate by a single line with the host MCU and they feature a signal reshaping section, so the data gets to the adjacent element with no losses or distortion.

10x10 RGB Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

