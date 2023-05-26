10th board from Infineon with mikroBUS™ socket

One more development board has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard to simplify development and maximize efficiency. It is called the PSoC™ 62S2 evaluation kit from Infineon.

The PSoC™ 62S2 evaluation kit (CY8CEVAL-062S2) enables you to evaluate and develop applications using the PSoC™ 62 MCU. The kit features the PSoC™ 62 MCU (CY8C624ABZI-S2D44): 150-MHz Arm® Cortex®-M4 and 100-MHz Arm® Cortex®-M0+ cores, 2MB of Flash, 1MB of SRAM, hardware crypto accelerator, rich analog and digital peripherals, audio and communication interfaces, and industry-leading capacitive-sensing with CAPSENSE™ technology.

Our business relationship with Infineon is continuing to develop and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works. The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 463 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon, continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability.

