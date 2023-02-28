1-Wire Switch Click is a compact add-on board that allows you to switch a device remotely using a 1-wire signal. This board features the DS2413, a dual-channel programmable I/O 1-Wire switch from Analog Devices. Communication and operation of this Click board™ are performed with the single 1-Wire serial interface, with the possibility of selecting signals for data processing. With the help of the button and the red LED, it is possible to give/detect I/O signals, and thanks to the additional I/O header, it is also possible to connect an additional external 1-Wire device.

This Click board™ makes a perfect choice for industrial control, key-pick systems, accessory identification and control, and many more.

For more information, visit the 1-Wire Switch Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1300+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

