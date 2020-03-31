We got this!

Every once in a while life gets challenging. We are all currently going through a unique situation, globally. Here at Mikroe we had to make some changes and we wanted to share our thoughts and experiences with you.

Like most companies a lot of our employees are working from home. We have to admit that we were a little bit skeptical but, as you can see so far, it's been very successful! We still have 1 new product per day, our technical support is available for all of your questions and doubts, we have new content on our website and social media accounts every day.

We are lucky to have the best working conditions for our employees in Manufacturing, so that we can continue to produce our products on a daily basis without any changes.

Thanks to our sales and logistics team we continue shipping worldwide so all of our customers and distributors can get their packages on time!

This unfortunate situation has already taught us so much. We learned teamwork doesn't understand distance, team spirit doesn't understand fear and that discipline is the key!

It also made us think about the future. What is next? The whole world changed in a few days. When everything is back to normal can we just continue where we left of?

So, while things are like this, we advise you to improve your skills, accumulate knowledge, learn something new and prepare yourself for the future you want to have.

Stay positive, stay safe and please don't forget that time is the most valuable thing that we have in life - use it wisely.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe