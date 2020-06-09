UVB Click is based on GUVB-C31SM ultraviolet sensor from GenUV. UVB Click supports integrated functions of ultraviolet light sensors which can be easily configured and used in user applications. Overexposure to UVB radiation not only can cause sunburn but also some forms of skin cancer, so knowing the amount of UVB light can be quite important and this Click board™ is a perfect solution for that task.

UVB Click board™ is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

