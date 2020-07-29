Trust M Click is trust anchor add-on board for advanced security combined with high performance for connected devices that address individual needs in the field of embedded authentication, brand protection and further security applications. Its based on SLS 32AIA010 OPTIGA™ Trust M1 high-end security controller from Infineon, that features advanced security controller with built-in tamper proof NVM for secure storage and Symmetric/Asymmetric crypto engines. The OPTIGA™ Trust M1 covers a broad range of use cases necessary for many types of applications that include Network node protection using Mutual Authentication such as TLS or DTLS, Protect the Authenticity, Integrity and Confidentiality of data and IP, Secure Communication and many more.

Trust M Click can be used on industrial control and automation, consumer electronics and smart home, medical devices, and more.

For more information about the Trust M Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe