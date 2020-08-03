Thermostat 4 Click is a complete solution that senses the temperature of a physical system and can perform actions so that the system's temperature is maintained near a desired setpoint. It's based on Texas Instruments TMP392, a resistor programmable temperature switch that enables protection and detection of system thermal events from 30°C to 130°C. It offers dual overtemperature (hot and warm) detection. The trip temperatures option is programmed by changing trimmer resistance value for channel A and digital potentiometer resistance value over the SPI interface for channel B.

The Thermostat 4 Click also contains a high-quality relay from Omron, that can be used to open or close an electric circuit. Despite its small size, it can be used with voltage up to 30VDC/220AC and current up to 5A.

For more information about the Thermostat 4 Click, please visit the product page.

