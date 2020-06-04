Thermo 14 Click uses the STTS22H digital temperature sensor and thermal watchdog, which can measure temperature measurements between -40°C and +125°C so that the temperature measurement data can be processed by the host MCU. Thermo 14 Click provides an accuracy of ±0.5°C in the range from -10°C to 60°C. The sensor used on this Click board™ has a great combination of features that make it a perfect choice for any temperature measurement application: low-temperature drift, low power consumption, programmable alert engine, compact sensor size, critical temperature warnings, and more. The sensor itself requires almost no external components, which simplifies the design, reducing the cost, and cutting the time to market.

Thermo 14 click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

For the schematic, working code, and everything else about the Thermo 14 Click visit the product page.

