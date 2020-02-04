TFT Board 4 Capacitive with frame is a 4.3" display board which features the standardized 2x20-pin display connector

This display board has a frame that could be used for fastening the display and it also comes with a cable of approximately 16cm. The TFT Board 4 Capacitive with frame integrates a capacitive multitouch panel with swipe and zoom gesture support.

It has phenomenal uniform brightness, an excellent contrast ratio and it supports up to 24-bit pixel format (RGB: 888), allowing a true-color palette of 16,7 million colors, and resolution of 480 x 272 pixels.

For more information about the TFT Board 4 Capacitive with frame, please visit the product page

