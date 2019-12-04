The STSPIN233 click is a complete solution for a 3-phase integrated motor driver, based on the STSPIN233, a low voltage 3-phase integrated motor driver.

It is optimized for battery-powered, low voltage motor driving applications, featuring the lowest standby current available on the market (max 80 nA). STSPIN233 click is perfectly suited for rapid development of various battery-powered stepper motor applications, including toys, printers, mechatronics, drones, robotics-related applications and many more.

