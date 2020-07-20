Spectrometer Click features an 11-channel spectrometer for spectral identification and color matching applications. The spectral response is defined in the wavelengths from approximately 350nm to 1000nm. Control and Spectral data access are implemented through a serial I²C interface with very low power consumption. 6 channels can be processed in parallel by independent ADCs while the other channels are accessible via a multiplexer. 8 optical channels cover the visible spectrum, one channel can be used to measure near-infrared light and one channel is a photodiode without filter (“clear”).

This Click board™ also integrates a dedicated channel to detect 50Hz or 60Hz ambient light flicker. The flicker detection engine can also buffer data for calculating other flicker frequencies externally. The NIR channel in combination with the other VIS channel may provide information of surrounding ambient light conditions (light source detection). Spectrometer Click can be used for spectral measurement, reflective object color detection, color measurement, and as ambient light flicker detection.

For more information about the Spectrometer Click, please visit the product page.

