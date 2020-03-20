The Semper Flash 2 Click is a Click board™ which features the S25HL512T, a perfect solution for the mass storage option in various embedded applications.

It is designed for Functional Safety with development according to ISO 26262 standard to achieve ASIL-B compliance and ASIL-D readiness.

With fast performance being one of its key features, Semper Flash 2 click can also be used for code shadowing, execute-in-place (XIP), and data storage. It can also be used for similar applications that require reliable permanent storage of digital information.

