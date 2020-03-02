RS485 6 Click offers a half-duplex RS-485 communication with integrated surge protection, which can be used as an interface between the TTL level UART and the RS485 communication bus.

It is based on THVD1429DT, a transceiver from Texas Instruments with signaling rate of up to 20 Mbps. This device features a wide common-mode voltage range from 3.3V to 5V, which makes it suitable for multi-point applications over long cable runs and noisy areas thanks to the integrated transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes in. Because of its features, this device is perfectly suitable for wireless infrastructure, building automation, HVAC systems or factory automation, and many more.

For more information about the RS485 6 Click, please visit the product page.

