The RS485 5 Click is a Click board™ equipped with the MAX485, low-power transceiver for RS-485 and RS-422 communication over the UART interface for various automation systems, controllers, sensors, and small embedded devices that can all share the same bus.

RS485 communication has a really good network topology. Which is probably the reason why it is a favorite amongst developers when they are working on data acquisition and control apps. RS485 has the ability to work with multiple transmitters and receivers in one network.

For more information about the RS485 5 click, see the product page.

