Roll the dice

This beginner project is an ideal one for you to create with ease, when you have the time needed and all of the ingredients.

The project we are talking about is titled Real-time monitoring dice‘s state on webpage and you can check it out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project. It was created by phpoc_man.

The creator based the example around one of Mikroe‘s products – the essential 3D Motion Click, a complete self contained solution comprising a 3-axis accelerometer, a gyroscope, a magnetometer, and a SSC7150 motion coprocessor. This Click can be used for various purposes including Internet of Things, remote controls, gaming and fitness monitoring.

The goal of this project is to show how to monitor a dice's state on webpage using PHPoC and 3D motion sensor.

For more information about the 3D Motion Click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe