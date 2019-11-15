Receive Cloud data

A very interesting and practical tutorial lies ahead.

The project we are talking about is titled Receive Subscribed Topic Data on PIC-IoT WG From the Cloud, created by Balaji Seshadri.

The project is based around the OLED C click which can be used display images or any kind of graphics in 96x96 pixels resolution, with 65K/262K colors.

The aim of the example is to show how to display data that is received on a subscribed topic from the cloud. To see the project in question in full detail, please take a look at the project page.

