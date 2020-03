The BT-EZ Click is a Click board™ which provides BT/BLE connectivity for any embedded application.

BT-EZ Click is based on the CYBT-343026-01, a module from Cypress. This Click board™ is a fully integrated Bluetooth with high-performing, Bluetooth low energy module for easy integration of Bluetooth low energy connectivity (BLE) into various electronic devices.

For more information about the BT-EZ Click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe