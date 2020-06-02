Power MUX Click features power multiplexer that enables transition between two power supplies (such as a battery and a wall adapter), each operating at 2.8V to 5.5V and delivering up to 2A current depending on the package. This IC provides inrush current control and thermal protection to Power MUX Click, manual and auto-switching operating modes, cross-conduction blocking, and reverse-conduction blocking. Operating mode selection depends on a logic level on D0 and D1 pins.

Power MUX Click can be used for the transition between two power supplies in applications such as PCs, PDAs, digital cameras, modems, digital radios, MP3 players, and similar applications.

Power MUX Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

For more information visit the Power MUX Click product page.

