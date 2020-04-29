The PowerBank Click is a Click board™ equipped with the MP2632B, highly integrated, flexible, switch-mode battery charger with system power-path management designed for single-cell Li-ion or Li-polymer batteries for use in a wide range of applications.

PowerBank Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

The MP2632B can operate in both charge mode and boost mode to allow for full-system and battery-power management. It has an integrated VIN-to-SYS pass-through path to pass the input voltage to the system. The pass-through path has built-in over-voltage (OVP) and over-current protection (OCP) and a higher priority over the charging path.

For more information visit PowerBank Click board™ product page.

