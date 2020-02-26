NECTO Studio update

Hello, NECTO Studio users, we have an important update for you!

As promised, this year we are going to give you regular updates regarding our new revolutionary IDE, NECTO Studio!

So, even though NECTO Studio is still in the BETA stages, Mikroe's Software team has decided to update you with new features, improvements and bug fixes. We would also like to invite you to be a part of the process that is shaping the future of this product.

Here is the list of new features, current improvements & bug fixes:

New features

Added legacy support for NXP, TIVA, MSP, and CEC

42 New MCU support added (STM32G0xx family)

Improvements

Quick config view: added search for profile and target

Settings visual improvements

MCU config improvements

Adding key paths to toolchain definitions

Examples search improvements

Memake configuration empty if memake fails

Show build output window on build

OpenSSL bundled into Linux & macOS setup

Bug fixes

Error reported in wrong header file

Click on submenu item zooms in over entire screen

Import project does not refresh project after build

Restore doesn't work for MCU settings

Find reference in header file returns the wrong result

Code model marks "delay" functions as unknown

IDE crashes on closing about windows when animations are disabled

Code model crashes on fast change editors tabs

Resource manager actions are not disabled when no active project present

High DPI on macOS makes icons blurry

Quick config toolbar does not update on target change

MSP432P401R wrong delay setup

Memake configuration is empty after opening VTFT project type

Edit Project - MCU menu values sorted in the wrong way

F6(continue debug) does not work

Build in debug mode enables Prog button while still in debug mode

Example page images override text

The template does not import proper clock settings

MK64FN1M0V12 - Chip not supported by the programmer

NECTO Studio programs wrong target after reopening project

Send & Receive windows are editable in UART terminal

Flicker over splash screen

"Create Account" window does not scale properly

That's the current status, but as mentioned prior – we will continue working on regular updates to make things run even more smoothly than ever before.

Just a quick reminder – if you have not started using NECTO Studio, you can start your free, fully-functional trial today by visiting its official page. Also, if you want to be one of the early adopters, we offer NECTO with a 30% discount by the end of March 2020!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe