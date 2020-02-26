NECTO Studio update

Hello, NECTO Studio users, we have an important update for you!
As promised, this year we are going to give you regular updates regarding our new revolutionary IDE, NECTO Studio!
So, even though NECTO Studio is still in the BETA stages, Mikroe's Software team has decided to update you with new features, improvements and bug fixes. We would also like to invite you to be a part of the process that is shaping the future of this product.
Here is the list of new features, current improvements & bug fixes:
New features
- Added legacy support for NXP, TIVA, MSP, and CEC
- 42 New MCU support added (STM32G0xx family)
Improvements
- Quick config view: added search for profile and target
- Settings visual improvements
- MCU config improvements
- Adding key paths to toolchain definitions
- Examples search improvements
- Memake configuration empty if memake fails
- Show build output window on build
- OpenSSL bundled into Linux & macOS setup
Bug fixes
- Error reported in wrong header file
- Click on submenu item zooms in over entire screen
- Import project does not refresh project after build
- Restore doesn't work for MCU settings
- Find reference in header file returns the wrong result
- Code model marks "delay" functions as unknown
- IDE crashes on closing about windows when animations are disabled
- Code model crashes on fast change editors tabs
- Resource manager actions are not disabled when no active project present
- High DPI on macOS makes icons blurry
- Quick config toolbar does not update on target change
- MSP432P401R wrong delay setup
- Memake configuration is empty after opening VTFT project type
- Edit Project - MCU menu values sorted in the wrong way
- F6(continue debug) does not work
- Build in debug mode enables Prog button while still in debug mode
- Example page images override text
- The template does not import proper clock settings
- MK64FN1M0V12 - Chip not supported by the programmer
- NECTO Studio programs wrong target after reopening project
- Send & Receive windows are editable in UART terminal
- Flicker over splash screen
- "Create Account" window does not scale properly
That's the current status, but as mentioned prior – we will continue working on regular updates to make things run even more smoothly than ever before.
Just a quick reminder – if you have not started using NECTO Studio, you can start your free, fully-functional trial today by visiting its official page. Also, if you want to be one of the early adopters, we offer NECTO with a 30% discount by the end of March 2020!
Sincerely yours,
Mikroe