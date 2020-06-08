The Monarch Adapter Click is used to connect a Monarch Go LTE-M modem from Sequanse to your development board or prototype device. This Click adapter provides the connection to cloud server with AT commands, The Monarch Go LTE-M modem component is perfectly suited for a broad range of IoT applications, including telemetry, vending machines, agriculture sensor applications, asset and transportation trackers, hardware tools, and home security monitoring applications.

Monarch Adapter Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board™ comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS™ socket.

For the schematic, working code, and everything else about the Monarch Adapter Click visit the product page.

Your Mikroe