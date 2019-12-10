Mikroe’s 18th Birthday offer has started!

This is a very special time of the year for us because we are turning 18 today so we have decided to reward all our customers with an 18% discount on all products!

The following 24h will be dedicated to our visitors!

This offer enables you to save 18% on more than 1500 products that we have in our shop. Meaning, you can purchase any of over 750 Click boards™, any of our state-of-the-art development boards, CODEGRIP - World's first debugger over WiFi and a multitude of other products that we have created during these 18 years!

There is plenty to go around so do not hesitate in ordering yourself multiple products!

The offer starts on Wednesday, December 11th at 9 AM CET and ends on Thursday, December 12th at 9 AM CET.

Be sure to visit our webshop during the mentioned period and do not miss out on this great deal!

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe