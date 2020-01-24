Mikroe at embedded world 2020

We are honored to participate in the upcoming embedded world conference which will be held from the 25th to the 27th of February, in Nürnberg, Germany.

Our team of proven experts will be there during the entire conference at Hall 5 / stand 5-338. We will be presenting a mix of our most well-established and new products so you can count on seeing and hearing more about CODEGRIP – world‘s first programmer and debugger over WiFi, our 8th generation of development boards, the revolutionary add-on Click boards™ and NECTO Studio – our newest IDE which has been taking the world by storm! Plenty to see for anyone interested in embedded hardware or software tools, and a special treat for all of our visitors – live demos of Mikroe‘s products!

If you want to talk to us at the conference you can schedule your own appointment with Mikroe by visiting our offical exibitor profile.

This exibition is crucial for anyone and everyone involved in the embedded landscape and it will cover topics ranging from security for electronic systems, distributed intelligence, the Internet of Things all the way to e-mobility and energy efficiency.

The embedded world trade fair in Nürnberg enables you to experience the whole world of embedded systems. Discover the innovations from the embedded sector, meet experts and acquire new customers: more than 1,100 exhibitors and numerous speakers from 52 countries will be presenting the entire spectrum – ranging from construction elements through modules and full systems, operating systems, hard and software to services – to more than 32,000 trade visitors and approximately 2,200 conference participants from 77 countries.

Because of this incredible conference, we have decided to give away a certain limited number of tickets for this event. All you have to do is be one of our Instagram followers and one of our Newsletter subscribers, and you need to do it fast because, as we mentioned, we only have a limited number of tickets available! Every winner will be rewarded with two tickets and they will be announced on our Instagram page during next week.

If you want to learn more about the embedded world conference itself, you can visit the official page.

